Obituary: Steven Truswell

Steven Truswell

Provided Photo

May 22, 1951 – March 3, 2022

Steve Truswell, husband, father, uncle, and a longtime fixture at Edgewood Golf Club, passed away this past week. He was born 22 May 1951 in Nottingham, England, where he would live until he moved with the love of his life, Doreen, all the way to California in 1979. To his friends and family here in the States, he was the Englishman; to his loved ones back in England, he was the American. Wherever he was, he was loved deeply, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Golf was one of his true passions, and it shaped much of his life. He was one of the fortunate ones to make his living involved in the sport, helping to make Edgewood Tahoe one of the premier courses around. He ended up working there for twenty-five years, and spent much of his free time golfing those same holes as a member of the Men’s Club. He had four holes-in-one in his life, the envy of many who golfed with him.

Family and friends were his other true passions. He was always entertaining, charming, and funny. He helped so many over the course of his life. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Doreen; his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Linda Truswell; his brother, Barry Truswell; brother-in-law Jeff Cordero and his wife Liz; sister-in-law Robin Cochran and her husband Richard; nephew Aaron Vasquez, his wife Audrey, and his great-nephew Jerry; niece Amber Leigh Cochran; niece Claire Bullimore, her husband Callum, and great nephews Rueben and Oscar; and niece Emma McWhinney and her husband Callum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Kathleen Truswell; parent-in-laws, William and Marjorie Martin; and brother, Keith Truswell.

He also rejoins his son, Keith, catching up on many holes of golf and catching many fish in the great gig in the sky.