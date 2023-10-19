Obituary: Story Wren Worth
May 8, 2010 – September 9, 2023
It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our 13-year-old daughter, Story Wren Worth.
Story departed this world on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 6:34 AM. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, joy, and an unwavering love for life that touched an entire community. Story is survived by her mother Aubrey Lynn (Pierce), fathers Jesse Worth and Ray Marshall; sisters Christine and Jessie Worth; grandmothers Pam Montoya, Gay Worth, Margaret Lynn, and Terry Marshall; grandfathers Rankin Lynn, Tim Worth, and Ray Marshall Sr.; aunt Meagan Montoya, and uncles Morgan Montoya, Casey Curcie, and Wess Worth.
