Obituary: Sue A Jackson
October 29, 1937 – March 13, 2023
Our beloved mother Sue A Jackson passed peacefully on March 13th 2023. She was born in Woodland Ca to Marie and Baird Saunders on October 29th 1937. She went to Catholic Boarding School and then joined the Navy. She received her RN in the Navy and loved being a nurse for over 40 years. She was a foster parent for many years. She also volunteered everywhere she could. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, also her son Jimmy and granddaughter Rose Marie. Her son Tommy, Daughter Alicia (Jon) and grandson James (Dana) are missing her everyday. A Celebration of Life will be on June 11th at the Moose Lodge in South Lake Tahoe CA at 1pm.
