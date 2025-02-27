Obituary: Susan Carla Sumner

Susan Carla Sumner

July 6, 1957 – February 8, 2025

Sue passed from this life to the comfort of her loved ones preceding her into the house of our Lord in the early morning hours of February 8 in Los Angeles, California. The stress of being displaced by the Altadena fire had aggravated an already existing heart condition.

She was born July 6, 1957 to Jesse W. and Mildred A. Sumner in Roseburg Oregon. The family soon moved northward to Lynnwood Washington, where she attended the majority of her elementary school years. The balance of her formative years were spent in Lake Tahoe California, where she graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School in 1975. Sue then attended Rick’s College in Rexburg Idaho for one year. Returning to Lake Tahoe, she married Dwight Martin in 1978. In 1979 the couple welcomed baby Eric, the pride and joy of Sue’s life.

Sue worked continuously, productively, and diligently over the decades, often rising through the ranks into management positions in restaurants and bakeries, circuit board manufacturing, and in medical billing. She raised Eric in Grass Valley California among her cousins the Pingree’s.

In her spare time, Sue felt fulfilled helping her family, friends and others in her community. This was a life long trait. Sue was always one to put others before herself. She felt especially drawn to helping other family members with their young children, of which there were many. She spent months caring for a gravely ill friend of the family, Dottie Stevens. Most recently she helped care for her grandsons, Patrick and Jack, and assisted her brother and niece, Patrick and Sarah. Up to just days before her death, Sue was serving hot meals to others, who had lost homes in the Altadena fires.

Sue was preceded in death by parents Jesse and Mildred, sister Theadora, brother Daniel. and dear cousins Judy, Loren, and Amanda. She is survived by her son Eric and his wife Katie and grandchildren Patrick and Jack. Her brothers Michael, Richard, Patrick, her cousins Mike, Danny, Tiffany, Jonathan, and close friends Craig and Cher Cornett, and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. An informal memorial service will be held March 15, 2025 in San Diego California. For details call 907-232-1874.

Sue will be sorely missed by all who were touched by her presence.