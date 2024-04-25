Obituary: Susan Davis

November 30, 1961 – April 8, 2024

Susan Marie Davis, of South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away on April 8, 2024, at the age of 62. Susan lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Sue was born in Orange, California on November 30th, 1961, to Charles and Ruth Mansfield. She graduated from Warren High School in Downey, CA in 1979. She married Mark Davis June 14th, 1984. They had known each other since third grade and would have celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary this June. They moved to Tahoe in 1989 and raised their two children Heather and Kyle in their favorite place.

Sue was a devoted Wife, Mother, Aunt and Grandma. She was a girl scout leader, soccer coach and always present on the sidelines of her family’s sporting events. There were many late nights making soccer banners or dance costumes.

Sue loved being outdoors, spending the day at the beach, floating in a raft on the lake, or casting a line off the beaten path. She was always planning the next family adventure and took immense pride in making them memorable. She delighted in bringing everyone together around the table for her delicious family dinners or a game of cards and fostering cherished moments in the company of her loved ones.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents Chuck and Ruth Mansfield, and her brother Chuck Jr. She is survived by her adoring husband, Mark; her daughter, Heather (Troy) Denkler; her son Kyle Davis; her grandsons Bryce and Blake Denkler. Along with her sister Linda (Jim) Fishback; niece Courtney (Derick) Dahl; nephews Ryan (Molly) Husband, Scott Mansfield, and Zachary Mansfield. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars, an organization close to Sue’s heart, dedicated to enriching the lives of children in the Lake Tahoe area. https://paybee.io/@shiningstars@1