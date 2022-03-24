Obituary: Susan Margaret Carberry
January 23, 1953 – March 16, 2022
Susan Margaret Carberry, 69, of South Lake Tahoe, California passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Susan was a beloved grandmother, mother, daughter of Dorothy and Edward Walsh, one of five children growing up in Walpole, Massachusetts, and a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Susan lived on Cape Cod in Massachusetts for many years, until moving to California to be with her daughters and grandson.
She is survived by her two children, Bridget Carberry and Meryl (Carberry) Delorey of South Lake Tahoe, California; her grandson Hudson; and her siblings Dorothy, Kevin, Stephen, and Linda. She is also survived by her partner David Parker of Orleans, Massachusetts, and beloved dog Max.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User