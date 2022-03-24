Obituary: Susan Margaret Carberry

Susan Margaret Carberry

Provided Photo

January 23, 1953 – March 16, 2022

Susan Margaret Carberry, 69, of South Lake Tahoe, California passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Susan was a beloved grandmother, mother, daughter of Dorothy and Edward Walsh, one of five children growing up in Walpole, Massachusetts, and a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Susan lived on Cape Cod in Massachusetts for many years, until moving to California to be with her daughters and grandson.

She is survived by her two children, Bridget Carberry and Meryl (Carberry) Delorey of South Lake Tahoe, California; her grandson Hudson; and her siblings Dorothy, Kevin, Stephen, and Linda. She is also survived by her partner David Parker of Orleans, Massachusetts, and beloved dog Max.