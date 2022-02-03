Obituary: Suzanne Domingo
– January 8, 2022
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Suzanne Carole Domingo on January 8, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Domingo and son, Sean Domingo. She was a resident of South Lake Tahoe for 25 years and will be placed at Palm Eastern Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada.
