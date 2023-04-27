Obituary: Tara McIntosh
September 24, 1952 – April 7, 2023
Tara McIntosh, born September 24th 1952, passed away peacefully at home April 7th. She provided childcare in South Lake Tahoe for many years for many children. Besides countless extended family members, she is survived specifically by Theodore and Calvin; daughters Jenifer, Rebecca, and Sara; grandchildren Amanda, Jaylin, Kiaudra, Madeline, John, Andrew, Erin, Tyler, Levi, Pearce, and Sayers; and great grandson Ezra. Our sense of loss is tempered with the knowledge that her suffering is at an end.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.