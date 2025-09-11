Obituary: Ted Kasparian
– August 23, 2025
Ted Kasparian passed away Saturday morning, August 23rd. He was only 54 years old. Ted fought a long hard battle with cancer. I never once heard him complain. He first came to Tahoe as an 8 year old and immediately decided this was where he would live when he grew up. He never lived any place else. He worked for himself and prided himself on doing a good job. Ted loved Tahoe.
“Goodnight mama, I love you”.
“Goodnight Ted, I love you too”.
