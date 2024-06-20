Obituary: Teruyo (Terry) Kunibe

Teruyo (Terry) Kunibe

Provided Photo

October 7, 1921 – June 11, 2024

Teruyo (Terry) Kunibe passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2024. She was born in Perkins, California, to Japanese immigrants Tsuneichi Kimura and Tomiye Fukuoka on October 7, 1921. Terry is survived by her children: Charlene Braun (Andy), Susanne Sharpnack (John), Phyllis Powers (Terry), and Russell Kunibe (Shannon). She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, as well as her sisters Emiko Kimura and Machiko Kimura, and her brother Kazuo Kimura.

During World War II, Executive Order 9066 forcibly relocated 120,000 Japanese Americans from the West Coast to concentration camps. The Kimura family was assigned to the Tule Lake camp in California and then were moved to Topaz, Utah camp. After the war she met Ben Kunibe, introduced by a family friend. They married on June 15, 1947.

In 1952 Ben and Terry began leasing the produce department at Lampson’s Market in Tahoe Valley (now part of South Lake Tahoe). Terry managed the accounting for Kunibe Brothers Produce, which supplied produce to Lampson’s and local restaurants, schools, and summer camps around the Lake Tahoe south shore.

Terry, an excellent seamstress, crafted her children’s clothes, costumes, and cheer outfits. Despite her nervousness behind the wheel, she ensured her children attended piano lessons, skiing, swimming, dance, and cheer practices. The family always enjoyed home-cooked meals, and it was a special occasion when Terry took a break from cooking and cleaning. In 1962, Ben and Terry received the honor of being named South Lake Tahoe Parents of the Year. Terry was also a charter member of Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra, a service club for business and professional women.

Though not fond of driving, Terry, found joy in being the trip planner and navigator—a perfect complement to Ben’s love of driving. Together, with their trailer in tow, they embarked on adventures, choosing routes they had never traveled or revisiting their favorite destinations. Their explorations spanned the country with trips to Alaska to visit Russell and Phoenix for spring training games being some of their favorites. They celebrated the births, graduations, and weddings of all 10 grandchildren, and later, their great-grandchildren. Terry maintained her fitness through cross-country skiing and hiking. As she aged, she continued to exercise, taking walks around the neighborhood near Utah Ave. During spring and summer, you’d find her raking pine needles, pulling weeds, and tending to her garden. During the winter she could be seen shoveling snow and clearing her walkways. Terry possessed a sharp wit, and she relished family, friends, life, food, and the surprise that her clever remarks would elicit.

Terry Kunibe, affectionately known as Bachan (the Japanese word for grandmother), continued to attend family gatherings until her final days. She loved her family, her friends and living in Tahoe. Her legacy lives on through her family, and her unwavering spirit and smile will be remembered by all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on August 31st. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be sent to the Sacramento Buddhist Church 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818; the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club, PO Box 9715, South Lake Tahoe CA 96158; Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra, PO Box 18727, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151; or to a non-profit of your choice.