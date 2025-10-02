Obituary: Theodore “Ted” Long

Theodore "Ted" Long

October 30, 1938 – September 1, 2025

From traveling with John Denver to partaking in the Carrera Panamericana car race, Ted Long’s life was filled with so many adventures. Born in Springfield MA, he had a quick glimpse of the east coast before his family moved to California when he was 7. Growing up in SoCal, Ted was involved in youth sports and quickly developed a habit for fast cars. After graduating high school and college, he went on to law school at Golden Gate University. Always wanting to help others, Ted developed his own practice. Representing various clients and even some high-profile ones such as the Rolling Stones, he quickly gained a reputation around the Bay Area. He became mayor of San Bruno in the 1970s and then became involved with the EST movement, being one of their top trainers, which took him to places all over the world.

After he left EST, Ted decided to volunteer for the Peace Corps in post-Soviet Ukraine where he met his current wife, Natasha. He taught English and was involved in local businesses. He lived in eastern Europe until 1999, when he decided to settle back in California and moved to South Lake Tahoe. Here, Ted was involved in local politics and was always thriving to make the city better. He served on the City Council and the El Dorado Grand Jury in addition to running his own legal practice. His passion for cars once again came to light as he bought, restored and sold various different hot rods over the years, many of which were featured in local parades and car shows.

Ted’s larger-than-life persona had an impact on all those that knew him and has inspired many. He is survived by his wife Natasha, daughter Masha, son Mark and his daughters Kourtney and Kaitlyn, as well as his brother John and his daughter Dani. Ted’s family had a small, private ceremony remembering his life. Ted was a huge animal lover and to help keep his spirit alive, please donate to the local El Dorado County Animal Shelter, which he frequently gave to and adopted many animals from.