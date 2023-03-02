Obituary: Thomas B. Gray, Jr.
August 2, 1948 – December 5, 2022
Thomas Bertram Gray Jr. lost his battle with cancer on December 5th, 2022, he was 74 years old. Tom was born in Fresno, CA. and moved with his family to South Lake Tahoe, CA. in 1963. He graduated from South Tahoe High School in 1966 and was a lift operator at Heavenly Valley. Later, he spent many years in Sonoma county working in construction. He is survived by daughter Emily Buttitta of Los Angeles, CA., brother Mark Gray (Sandy) of Carson City, NV., and sister Janet Yamaoka (Clifford) of Oceanside, CA. He loved sailing on Lake Tahoe and the outdoors. Donations would be greatly appreciated to “Keep Tahoe Blue”.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.