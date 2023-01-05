Obituary: Thomas Warren Schwindeman

Thomas Warren Schwindeman

Provided Photo

February 6, 1986 – December 25, 2022

Thomas was born in South Lake Tahoe, California, on February 6th, 1986. Thomas passed away on December 25th 2022.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Julie Schwindeman, Jasmine (sister) and Jahn Jacobson, Niece Cora Jacobson, Aunt Sue Vradenberg, Uncle Douglas and Karen Broemmer, Aunt Paula and Cousin Nadine Schwindeman and Cousins Hector and Kasadid Broemmer.

Thomas grew up on the mountain and was an avid skier. Thomas loved the outdoors. From riding bikes, swimming in Lake Tahoe, to hiking Mt. Tallac many times. But most of all Thomas loved his friends and family. He was the bright light in the room with a big smile, contagious laugh, but most of all he had the biggest heart a person could have.

Thomas wanted to be a firefighter when he was in kindergarten and worked hard to make his dream come true.

Thomas worked as a wild-land firefighter while serving with the U.S Forest Service from 2008-2022. In 2012, Thomas was on a team that helped create the Tallac Hot Shots, the first Hot Shot crew in the Basin.

Thomas moved to Redding, California, to pursue a permanent career with Fire Helicopter 506 on Shasta Trinity National Forest.

Services will be held Saturday, January 14th from 12-4pm at the American Legion, 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe Ca. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to The Thomas Schwindeman Memorial Fund at El Dorado Saving Bank or the go-fund me account. All donation are going directly to the family.