Obituary: Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin

Provided Photo

June 5, 1972 – December 3, 2023

Timothy Dale Griffin, age 51, a 28 year resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away on December 3, 2023. Tim was born in Decatur, Alabama on June 5, 1972. Before moving to Lake Tahoe, he lived in Simi Valley, California for 21 years and graduated from Simi Valley High School.

Tim was an avid model railroader and took many train trips around the country. He participated in numerous local motorcycle events and activities over the years with his custom bike. Tim enjoyed visiting with his many friends in the contractor community, at the local swap meet, and in his neighborhood. Throughout his life, Tim and his family rescued many dogs and Tim loved all his pets very much. Tim’s genuine nature, friendly manner, and thoughtfulness touched the lives of so many.

Tim is survived by his parents Glenn and Bonnie Griffin of South Lake Tahoe, his sister Sherry and brother-in-law Tom Grundy of Carson City, Nevada as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Burial will be at the Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on December 14, 2023 between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm at the Lake Tahoe Pizza Company in South Lake Tahoe. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Tim Griffin, please consider the South Lake Tahoe Animal Shelter.