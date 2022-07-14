Obituary: Timothy Ira Mullen

Timothy Ira Mullen

Provided Photo

December 5, 1949 – December 22, 2021

Tim Mullen passed away peacefully on December 22nd,2021 at home in the arms of his wife Cathy and their loving Aussie Dog Toby. Tim had a short battle with complications from Melanoma. Tim was born in Oakland California and moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1976.

Tim worked at Harrah’s for 20 years in Food and Beverage. Tim also enjoyed his years working in Food and Beverage at Heavenly Ski resort and Swiss Chalet. Tim was a true pioneer of the Tahoe life. Tim enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping, fishing, mountain biking. Tim and his wife Cathy were married in June of 1984 and were married 37 years. The best memories Tim had was of him and Cathy training for Triathlons on the Lake off Baldwin Beach.

Tim’s twin brother died suddenly in March 2021 and the Mullen family wants to celebrate their lives together coming into the world and their end of life so close in time. The Mullen families are having a casual afternoon memorial at Rivas Grill this summer on August 08. The time is To Be announced.

Memories, stories or stop by Rivas Grill to share about Tim please contact Cathy Mullen at email Moon21@prodigy.net .

TAHOE WILL MISS YOU TIM!