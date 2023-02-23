Obituary: Timothy James Fry
January 7, 1959 – February 6, 2023
Our father, Timothy James Fry, left this world on February 6th, 2023 at the age of 64. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. Timothy Fry grew up with his 5 siblings in South Lake Tahoe, CA. In 1986 he began a long, successful career at Lionakis Beaumont Design Group (now Lionakis). He was also a long standing board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Sacramento. Timothy James Fry enjoyed spending time at family gatherings telling stories of the past to his kids and nieces and nephews. He could always make everyone laugh with his very animated story telling skills. He loved fishing, hiking, and spending time in the outdoors, especially in South Lake Tahoe. He is survived by his children, Jessica, Jacob and Annemarie. As well as his grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews and wife Barbara. He is now at peace in heaven with loved ones including his parents (Pops and Grandma Dee) and his late wife, Terese J. Fry. To honor his memory, we are in the process of arranging a celebration of his life in South Lake Tahoe. We will announce details as soon as we have them.
