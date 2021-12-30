Obituary: Tom Duysters
March 13, 1961 – December 18, 2021
Passing peacefully in his sleep, Thomas Howard Duysters joined his Lord on December 18th, 2021. He was 60 years old.
The consummate ski bum, Tom came to Tahoe in the early 80s. He left once to work as a helicopter ski guide in New Zealand which didn’t last because he missed his son too much. He taught at the Heavenly ski school for years, specializing in beginners because he was patient and encouraging, and an excellent teacher. In the off season he concentrated on staying in shape by doing things like riding his bike around Lake Tahoe and playing disc golf. He took side gigs as a fine-dining server and painting houses. Kind and funny, he was a lovable and happy guy who will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Mary and oldest sister Jaclyn. Survivors include son Daniel and his wife Sarah, longtime devoted friend Lora McKay and sisters Alison (Paul) Coppock, (Harrisburg, PA). Susan (Scott) Wick, Bozeman MT and his twin sister Clare (Bill) Hollander, Kansas City, MO. He also had three nephews, Jack, Davy and Nick. A Celebration of Life is planned for spring.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User