Obituary: Valentina Marie Bell
August 31, 1960 – January 19, 2021
In loving memory of Valentina Marie Bell, born August 31, 1960, in Carson City, Nevada, and raised in South Lake Tahoe, California. As a young mother, Tina raised three children on her own in South Lake Tahoe beginning as a waitress at Denny’s restaurant. She later established “Just A Minute’ Catering, a popular catering truck where she offered homemade breakfast sandwiches and treats to businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area come rain, shine or multiple feet of snow! After a number of years, she went on to manage Alpen Sierra Coffee Company and later opened a successful establishment of her own, Tahoe Spirit Café at the Swiss Chalet Village. Tina’s dedication to excellence, her love of people, along with her desire to brighten her customer’s day, brought her success in all of her business ventures. Tina was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, kayaking, fly-fishing, and creating beauty in her garden. She deeply loved her family, her children, her grandchildren and her community!
Tina and her partner/husband moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for a few years, then returned to the Sierras relocating to Carson City, Nevada. Tina passed away on January 19, 2021, after an unexpected, brief illness. Tina is survived by her partner/husband, her younger sister, her three children, her five grandchildren, and her great-grandson. Tina is missed dearly! God Bless her soul!
A celebration of Valentina’s life is proposed for summer of 2022.
