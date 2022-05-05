Obituary: Verna Mae Mills Painter
May 21, 1936 – March 26, 2022
Verna Mae Mills Painter, long-time Truckee resident, passed away in her sleep in Albany, California on March 26, 2022, at the age of 85. Please visit http://www.truckeetahoemortuary.com/obituaries for Verna’s complete obituary, and details for a celebration of life to be held May 15.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.