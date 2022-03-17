Obituary: Vincent Ryan Benoit

Vincent Ryan Benoit

January 21, 1988 – February 10, 2022

A man who was loved and cherished by everyone around him, Vincent Ryan Benoit unexpectedly and tragically passed away on February 10, 2022 at the age of 34. Vincent was a once in life time person. He was an amazing son, a deeply loving father, a caring protective brother and a special friend to many.

He was always the funniest in the room, being able to send anyone into a fit of laughter with his witty remarks and sarcastic humor. Vincent was also a talented chef that could make any dish he ever set his mind on, leaving anybody that tried his food wanting more. He was someone who left a lasting impression on everybody he encountered as he loved and cared for the people around him no matter what. His heart and his presence in his loved ones lives will be sorely and deeply missed.

Vincent lived most of his life in South Lake Tahoe where he graduated from South Tahoe High School and had recently started settling into his leadership role and management career at Raley’s.

He is survived by his mom and brother, Shanna Benoit and Tyler Cloward; his son Hayden Devlin, his grandmother Jude Benoit, his aunt Michelle Benoit, as well as his cousins: Lindsey, Austin and Dakota Rhodes, and all of the other family and friends that hold him close to their hearts.

A service/celebration of life will be held by the family, date and location to be determined soon.