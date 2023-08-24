Obituary: Virginia Margaret Graham
January 3, 1932 – July 18, 2023
Virginia Margaret Metzer Graham was born on January 3,1932, in Chicago, Illinois. After raising her family in the Bay Area, Virginia moved to Tahoe City. She was active in the Tahoe Christian Center, the Bear League, the Tahoe League for Women; was a tireless volunteer for the North Tahoe Arts Community, raising funds and sourcing auction items year-round. She was active in her community, attending every Tahoe City Public Utility District meeting! Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Graham. Her daughter in law Ann Graham passed away shortly after her death. Virginia is survived by her children, Michelle (Guy), Gwendolyn (Robert), JacLynne, Scott, Robert (Diane), Douglas (Janine), Elyse (Sonny) and Bette; her grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth, and Charlotte (Aaron), Jessica and Nichole, Jacob and Jessica; great grandchildren, Storm, Thomas, James and Myles. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, September 24, at 1pm at Glory Temple in Reno; followed by fellowship and gathering at her home.
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/virginia-graham-obituary?id=52692402
