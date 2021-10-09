Obituary: Wayne Couch

Wayne Couch

Provided Photo

December 8, 1935 – September 22, 2021

Wayne Oliver Couch passed away on Wednesday, September 22nd after a tough year of losing his son, and undergoing a series health issues and operations. He was the family patriarch, where everyone looked to him for his wisdom and guidance; you could always expect a good story to go with what you needed, whether you asked for it or not.

Wayne was born in Seligman, MO and graduated from Cassville High School in 1954. He went on to join the Navy in 1956 which he served for 19 months, then was part of the reserves until 1976, where he ended as an E6. He met his beautiful wife, Mary, had three talented children that he raised in South Lake Tahoe. Wayne was very invested in not only his family and their genealogical history, but also with staying connected with friends from all walks of life, whether they met in elementary school, the Navy, or through work. He was a social butterfly until his last breath.

He truly found his passion as a manager at Meeks Lumber company, where he worked for 49 years. The journey first started in Chico, CA, then transferred to the location in Tahoe where he spent 15 years before moving to Vacaville, CA to help open a brand new location before closing his career at the general office.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Mary Couch, of Dixon, CA; son Ron Couch of Denver, CO; devoted granddaughters Randi Couch and Mackenzie Couch of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jack Couch, Sacramento, CA, and Randy Couch, South Lake Tahoe, CA. His great intellect, detailed stories, and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Friends and Family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 10:30am at McFarlane Mortuary located at 887 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Burial service to follow at Happy Homestead Cemetery at 1pm, located at 1261 Johnson Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Flowers can be ordered from local shops: Thran’s Flower Shop (530-544-1171) or Lavish Floral (775-232-7137). If you would like to share any special memories,