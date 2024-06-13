Obituary: Webber Canepa
March 29, 1935 – May 17, 2024
Born in Angels Camp, CA and spent his younger years in the Stockton area where he graduated from Stockton College. He served in the US Naval Reserves from 1952-1960. After working at Aerojet as a photographer he joined the California Highway Patrol in 1965 where he served 10 years living and working in the greater Tahoe area. After retiring as a CHP he pursued his passion and became a professional photographer and owned his own business. While living in Tahoe he raised his three children (Calvin, Chris and Sheryl) and later he married his wife Bobbie who he was married to for 27 years. As a long time Tahoe native he was passionate about sailing, nature photography and spending time outdoors. Since the 1940’s he visited with his family and called Tahoe his home for over 50 years and he had many friends in the area. He is survived by 3 adult children, 2 adult step children, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He passed away in Bend, OR with his family after a battle with cancer. We miss you Webb and Dad!
