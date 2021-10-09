Obituary: Wiley Tipton
February 5, 1950 – October 13, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Wiley E. Tipton will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 1pm at The Landing.
Wiley passed in his sleep on October 13, 2020 after suffering complications from a recent stroke. Friends and family are invited to come and share stories, love and laughter.
