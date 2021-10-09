Obituary: William “Billy” Shott

William “Billy” Shott

September 15, 1956 – September 27, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of beloved Billy Shott, 65, of Aliquippa, PA and Lake Tahoe, CA passed away September 27, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Billy fought several hard fights during his lifetime but none tougher or harder than his two year fight against cancer.

Bill was born on September 15, 1956, to Estelle (Athanassion) Shott and the late Mike Shott. Bill graduated from Center High School in 1974. He was the adventurer of the family, following his favorite uncle ‘Bep” to Lake Tahoe after graduation, where he became a gold prospector just like his uncle in the summertime in Downieville, California. His first full time job was as a Logger with the Forest Service, then at Tahoe Bowl, where he became one of the best bowlers in Lake Tahoe and Reno area. He then went on to become a Casino Dealer at Harvey’s Casino in Lake Tahoe, dealing Craps, Blackjack, and Poker, and a fish Taxidermist in his spare time. He returned home to Aliquippa twenty years ago and worked at Sheffield Lanes and as a Craps Dealer.

Billy loved bowling, hunting, golfing and fishing but his biggest loves was his two daughters Jessica, Jackie, and his grandchildren. Their fondest memories of their dad were the fun and good times they had taking family trips together. He loved them very much and would “light up” when he spoke about them. He was very proud of his daughters and how they turned out in life. They spent the last two years spending as much time together as they could enjoying all the things Billy loved to do.

Billy is survived by his mother Estelle, brothers Tom and John, daughters Jessica and Jackie, as well as his grandchildren, Dallin, Jaidin, Easton, and Jameson, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Billy was a good father, son, and brother, and he will be greatly missed. He was the best twin brother to his brother Thomas Shott but the last six years they were best friends again, just as it was when they were little kids. He got knocked down many times during his fight but somehow battled back, never giving up. His family is proud and inspired by how hard he fought and we hope to be as courageous as him when it our time.

The family would like to thank the Oncology and Hospice staff at UPMC Shadyside for showing Billy and his family the true care and compassion needed during this difficult time.

At Billy’s request there will be a private service in Aliquippa, PA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Lake Tahoe.