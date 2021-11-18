Obituary: William J. Swanson
December 26, 1948 – October 8, 2021
William J. Swanson,72, passed away Oct.8,2021 at his home in Nevada. Bill was born Dec. 26,1948 in Duluth Minn. He grew up in Des Plaines Illinois and attended Maine West H.S. where he competed in golf, his lifelong passion. Bill went to the Univ. of Wisc. and the Univ. of Arizona where he earned a B.A. Billy tended bar in the Lake Tahoe area and became a high end travel guide, serving as basecamp manager on 2 Mt Everest trips, 2 treks up Mt. Kilimanjaro and tended bar on 2 polar crossings on a Russian nuclear powered ice-breaker. Bill traveled extensively to all corners of the globe, visited every major league ball park and loved his Chicago Cubs. Quick to laugh, Billy had many good friends and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers go to a ballgame, play a round of golf, travel or just take a hike.
