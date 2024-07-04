Obituary: William Raymond and Paulette Jeanne Cash
July 7, 2020 – June 10, 2024
William Raymond Cash was born on August 5, 1929 in Atwater, California and passed on July 7, 2020 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 90. Bill was the only child of Llewelyn and Dorothy Cash. He moved to San Francisco as a young boy.
Paulette Jeanne Cash was born on September 26, 1932 in San Francisco, California and passed on June 10, 2024 in Stockton, California at the age of 91. Polly was one of two children born to Marius and Pauline Fraysse.
Bill and Polly met as teens and married, in 1950, in San Francisco, California. They welcomed daughters Cheryl, Nancy and Linda, followed by son, David. Bill was a firefighter for Menlo Park Fire for 30 years, working his off days at Roger Reynolds Nursery. Polly stayed home and cared for their four children. In retirement they enjoyed living in Incline Village Village, Nevada and traveling the world together. They are survived by their four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Polly is also survived by her older brother, Leon Fraysse.
The celebration of life for Bill and Polly will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Incline Village, Nevada on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00pm, followed by a reception at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
Heidi’s Pancake House celebrates 60 years of dining tradition in South Lake Tahoe
Contrary to the sign hanging out front of the famously yellow Swiss chalet building known as Heidi’s Pancake House in South Lake Tahoe, the restaurant did not open as the “Established Since 1962” sign might indicate, but rather opened its doors at 7 a.m. on July 3, 1964.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.