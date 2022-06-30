Obituary: William Slocumb

William Slocumb

Provided Photo

September 21, 1923 – May 26, 2022

William H. Slocumb, an amazing husband and a loving father passed away on May 26, 2022 at Lake Tahoe, NV. Bill was born Sept. 21, 1923 in Santa Rosa, CA to Margaret and Dwight Slocumb. He graduated from Piedmont High and went to Cal Berkeley where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army and served in the South Pacific. He was a veteran of the Battle of Manila.

After the war he married Susan Oslander. They had 3 children, Bill Jr., Sally and Grant. After 27 years of marriage, Susan died and Bill relocated to Reno, NV, graduated from UNR in 1987 and married Joanellen that same year.

He was a member of the Bohemian Club of San Francisco, The Prospector’s Club in Reno, Bears in the Woods, Cal Alumni, Crystal Bay Yacht Club, and other organizations. He sang in many choir groups – the longest at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline Village, NV. He and granddaughter, Lyndsay, were Domino champions in Reno two years in a row. He was an active skier and tennis player well into his early 90s.

Bill was the owner of Slocumb Computer Services. Before that he worked for Joseph Magnin in San Francisco as the first computer operator to use the bar code for retail sales in CA. Bill and Joanellen were also successful realtors in Incline Village.

He is survived by his wife, Joanellen, of 35 years; his sons William Jr. of Bakersfield, CA, Grant of Reno, NV; his daughter Sally Meeker of Lake of the Pines, CA; his grandchildren Richard and Robert Lander, Melissa and Lyndsay Slocum, Susan and David Slocumb; and his stepchildren John and Blake Franzman and Brooke Lee.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Incline Village, NV at 2:00 pm on September 24, 2022.