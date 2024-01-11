Obituary: William Weik

William Weik

Provided Photo

June 19, 1942 – December 8, 2023

William Albert Weik died peacefully on December 8th, 2023 with his children by his side. Bill was Born June 19th, 1942 to Albert and Marjorie Weik in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up between southern and northern California, but it was his early years in Susanville and surrounding area that shaped Bill’s love for the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountains range. This love of the area would lead to a lifelong love of hiking and exploring the great outdoors.

Bill was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from San Jose State in 1964 where he studied and earned his degree in history, one of his life’s great passions.

Before he graduated, Bill and a couple college buddies traded in their text books for backpacks, and set off on what would be a year-long trek across Europe, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. This trip was one of BIll’s great chapters in his life, and would lay a foundation for his love of travel, geography, history, and world events for the rest of his years.

A big music lover, Bill would often recall the time in an Amsterdam youth hostel– over a transistor radio– he heard for the first time a new band called the Beatles. It was on that day a lifelong Beatles fan was born!

After college, Bill had met and married Cathy Mondot. They married at the Mapes Hotel in Reno, NV. After living in Australia for a short time, they came back to California. There they had two children, Cheryl and Derek, and eventually settled in Pleasanton, Ca. Although they separated years later and both remarried, they remained friends and were active grandparents in their extended families.

After many years together, Bill married his great love Joan Moseley on September 24th, 1983 at Love’s Wedding Chapel in Lake Tahoe, NV. They built their life together Pleasanton with their blended family. Bill and Joan owned and operated North American Van Lines Moving Company, where they enjoyed a long and successful career together in Fremont, Ca.

Escaping the rat race of the Bay Area, Bill and Joan followed their hearts and retired in 1991, returning to Bill’s favorite area, the Sierra Nevada. They built their home in Gardnerville, NV where they planned to spend the rest of their lives together. In their early retirement, Bill worked at Bently Nevada for Mr. Bently, and was there during the transition to General Electric. Joan managed the Minden branch of Bank of America, until her sudden passing in 2001.

Heartbroken over losing Joanie, Bill continued his life in Gardnerville, and started hiking again to fill his days. He joined the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and eventually became a Crew Leader. He made many friends and memories in his years with the TRT, and cherished his time there.

Bill spent his later years hiking and climbing several peaks in the region. He completed the Tahoe Rim Trail, both directions, over the course of several years. During these years, Bill also renewed his love of music and continued his collection of hundreds CD’s and records. He often attended rock and country music concerts in the area, including the Harveys Outdoor Concert Series with his daughter, son, and grandchildren.

Bill was known by his neighbors and friends to walk everyday (when he could no longer go on big hikes). He would stay outside on his walks long after sundown, and would stop and talk to neighbors, passersby, and other fellow walkers (and their dogs!) everyday.

When it was no longer safe for him to live alone due to the risks of falling, Bill found a nice setting to live at The Chateau at Gardnerville, where he made some good friends and liked the staff. He loved that his room had the view of his beloved Sierra Nevada mountain range, the same view that he enjoyed from his home, just a few miles away.

Bill is predeceased by his loving wife Joan Weik, and his parents Albert and Marjorie Weik. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Cannon (Tyler), son Derek Weik (Haley); his bother Tom Weik; nephew Magnus Weik; stepdaughters Cathy Bauer (Michael), and Cindy Foehr (John); stepson Steven Moseley (Shannon); and many grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Private services for Bill were held Friday, January 5th, at 11am, Eastside Memorial Park Funeral Home, 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden, NV.

The world lost a true gem when Bill passed. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed.

They just don’t make them like Bill anymore. He was was one of a kind.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

Thank you.