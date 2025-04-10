Obituary: Zakariah Latzka

Zakariah Latzka

Provided Photo

– March 14, 2025

Zakariah James John Paul Latzka was born in St. Cloud, MN on December 20, 1979. He passed away in South Lake Tahoe on March 14, 2025.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Kay Latzka (Rich Meaux), his father, James P. Mayer (Rochelle Gunn), siblings George Mayer (Maggie Mayer), Lucas Meaux, Samuel Meaux and Sophia Meaux, Grandma Mary Jacobs, his niece and nephew (Stella and Freddie Mayer), a bunch of uncles, aunts and cousins, girlfriend Sydney Drake and a world of dear friends without number.

Zak brightened every room he entered. His joy was infectious, and he made everyone feel like they were his best friend. He loved adventure, and was a frequent Burning Man attendee, where he made many lifelong connections. He was a dog whisperer, and especially loved his past dogs, Laupsyl, Major, General, Chico and Curtis, and his current dog, Peanut.

He was a pillar of the South Lake Tahoe community, where he co-owned Himmel Haus for the past 13 years and, along with best friend and co-manager, David Graham-Armstrong, built it into the gathering place and vibrant business it is today. Prior to that, he co-owned and managed Moonlight Productions and Element Lounge in San Francisco. He was an experienced restaurateur, having worked in the industry for over 20 years.

His sister Sophia best captured what made Zak so special: “You were a beam of light on this earth, always there for others. Always carrying the biggest smile in the room. I will now carry your light with me, keep the biggest smile I can, and make sure to stay young and playful at heart, for you. I will miss waiting on the next time I get to see you, wondering what hairstyle and type of crazy facial hair you will have next. I will miss your sarcasm and constant jokes. Anyone who knew Zak loved him dearly, he was a blessing in all of our lives.”

Zak was a force of love and strength who will not soon be forgotten. There will be celebrations of his life in both South Lake Tahoe and in the Twin Cities. The South Lake Tahoe celebration will be held at Himmel Haus on May 4, 2025 starting at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome.