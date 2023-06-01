Obituary: Zdenek “Dan” Dvorak

Zdenek "Dan" Dvorak

August 30, 1932 – May 22, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Zdenek “Dan” Dvorak, on May 22, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on August 30, 1932, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Dan led a life filled with passion, adventure, and creativity. He brought joy and inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He led what can truly be described as an amazing life. He survived two successive occupations of his home country, first by Germany in World War II, and then by the Soviet Union at the outset of the Cold War. Fear of the second occupation led his parents to send their 14-year-old son to America to live with his uncle in Garrison North Dakota in the hope of a brighter future. Dan thrived in his adopted country completing high school and ultimately earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Dakota.

Dan’s love of art led him to a fulfilling career as an art teacher at South Lake Tahoe High School, where he taught for 35 years. His teaching went beyond the classroom, as he inspired his students to see the beauty in the world and to express themselves through their creations. He and his wife Shirley became icons in the South Tahoe community impacting many lives through their support of a Children’s Theater with Dan also serving many years as a volunteer ski patrolman. His love for the outdoors was unmatched, as he spent countless hours skiing, rock climbing, hiking, and canoeing in the majestic surroundings of his adopted hometown. Dan’s inquisitive nature also led him to explore cooking, mushroom foraging, reading, and coin collecting, sparking many fascinating conversations and connections.

Dan is survived by his brother, Pepi Dvorak; daughter Vicki Gennarini; and son, Mark Dvorak. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Dvorak. Dan’s memory will live on through the countless lives he touched, the laughter he shared, and the art he created. We invite you to share your memories and upload photos to the memorial page, so that we may all remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Zdenek “Dan” Dvorak.