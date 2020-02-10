Otto Ehrler

Otto Jakob Ehrler Aug 15, 1943 – Jan 14, 2020 Otto Jakob Ehrler passed away at his home in South Lake Tahoe on January 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Otto was born on August 15, 1943 to parents Theodor and Marie Ehrler in Switzerland. Otto immigrated to the US with his family in 1951 and grew up on a dairy farm in Escalon, CA. He moved to South Lake Tahoe as an adult and co-owned and managed Lakeside Mobile Home and RV Park. He will be remembered as a warm and charismatic person and will be deeply missed. Otto leaves behind his former spouse, Lois Furno, his children, Elise Dreiling and Sarah Cannon and his grandchildren, Hazel Dreiling, Remington Dreiling, and Livingston Dreiling. Otto also leaves behind his siblings, Erna Murphy, Margaret Trombella, and Ben Ehrler. Otto is preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Ehrler Jr.

A funeral mass was held January 23rd at St. Patrick’s Church in Ripon, CA followed by interment at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.