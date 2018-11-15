1051 ~ 2018

Long time Lake Tahoe resident Patricia Jeanne Hellman Woody passed away on October 31, 2018. She lived with tremendous courage, enduring Multiple Sclerosis and bravely fighting cancer for a decade.

Patty was born March 11, 1951, in Lafayette, California, to parents Nathaniel and Zelda Hellman. In 1964, she moved with her parents, brothers, and sisters to Zephyr Cove, NV, where she attended Zephyr Cove Elementary, Whittell H.S., and University of Nevada, Reno.

Always positive and possessing an insatiable love of life. In her younger years, Patty particularly enjoyed alpine and nordic skiing, as well as playing softball with coworkers from Barney's Casino, where she worked dealing cards for 19 years. She continued to be a passionate, knowledgeable sports enthusiast throughout her life.

Patty, loving wife, sister and friend, is survived by her husband Thomas Woody, brothers Michael Hellman and Douglas Hellman, and sisters Jo Anne Hudson and Kimberly Sweatt.

A "Celebration of Life" gathering in honor of Patty will be organized and announced in the near future.