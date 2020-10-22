Patricia Rahbeck

Provided Photo

Patricia

Rahbeck

May 16, 1936 – October 5, 2020

Patricia Ann Rahbeck passed away peacefully at her ranch on October 5, 2020. Patricia was a true lover of the outdoors and the western/ranching style of life.

Patricia’s life began on May 16, 1936, when she was born in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of O.R. (Bode) Martin and Anna(Ann) M. Martin.

The Martin family, consisting of Bode, Ann, brother Jack and Patricia moved to beautiful Lake Tahoe, California, in 1937. They operated a lodging and restaurant establishment; known as “The Martin Lodge” from 1937-1945.

Pat attended grade school (Grades 1-8) at the Lake Valley School House. The school was only in session during the summer months. It was closed during the winter months.

In 1950 the Martin family relocated to the Carson Valley. They purchased a ranch property on Mottsville Ln. Patricia had the benefit of attending and graduating from Douglas High School in 1954.

Pat started riding horses in her early years. Her passion eventually led her into “team roping” and “barrel racing” competitions. She was so skilled she won numerous silver belt buckles and trophies. In 1955, she was crowned “Queen” of the Reno Rodeo.”

In 1957, she married Franklin “Spec” Rahbeck, and became the stepmother of his two sons, Jeffrey and Steven.

In 1961, Spec and Pat (along with the Ledbetter and Dayton families) opened The Outdoorsman, one of the most iconic sporting goods stores in the region. Pat was instrumental in developing its success, and pioneering its innovations throughout the decades.

In 1980 “Spec” and Pat decided to relocate back to the Carson Valley. They purchased a unique ranch property on the West Fork of the Carson River. Along with managing cattle, she bred, raised, and trained paint horses. She was the recipient of numerous local and state cutting and horse show competitions.

Pat was an avid outdoor sportswoman who loved fishing, archery, and snowmobile racing(in her younger days). She also was passionate about being involved in animal rescues. She was “Mother Goose” according to Henry the goose. He went with her everywhere around Lake Tahoe (in the front seat of course!).

Pat is survived by her two sons. Jeffrey (wife Kathy and grandson Scott), and Steven (wife Cathy, and grandson Marty and wife Kili), her brother Jack, and his wife Maria, nieces Kim Jackson and Dana(Jake) Harper, grandnieces/nephews Mason, Mckinna and Cole Jackson.

Her well lived life will not be forgotten, the memories of which will be celebrated and cherished by family and friends forever. A celebration of life will be scheduled when we can safely gather.

If you would like to make a donation in Patricia’s memory, please consider donating to Lake Tahoe Wildlife, or the Douglas County Historical Society, or the Douglas County Animal Shelter.