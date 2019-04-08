On April 5th, 2019, Patrick Leon Lynch reposed peacefully in the Lord, surrounded by his family in his home outside Tahoe City after a year-long courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

Pat was born on August 16th, 1956 to parents John and Donna Lynch in Oakland, CA, the youngest of three brothers and a sister. In his twenties, Pat moved to Lake Tahoe in 1979 where he eventually met the love of his life, Linda, in December of 1983. Pat and Linda got married the following June of 1984 and raised their three sons Christopher, Alexander, and Patrick in North Lake Tahoe. Pat was a devoted husband and father to his wife and sons and a committed choir member of the Church. Pat made countless joyful memories with his family, from taking the boat out to East Shore all day, to camping at D.L. Bliss State Park during Memorial Day weekend. Pat was an excellent craftsman, athlete, and cook—his homemade spicy kielbasa spaghetti and award winning apple pie were always family favorites. Pat was known at work for his exceptional skill as a master finish carpenter, foreman, and project supervisor with much of his beautiful craftsmanship adorning many custom homes around the West and North Shores, Lahontan, and the greater Tahoe region. Pat was known by all for his easy-going demeanor, his always-chipper attitude, and his steadfast love for his family.

Pat is survived by his wife, his sons, his brothers, his two granddaughters, and his grandson on the way. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Mass will be held 1pm, Friday, April 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

with a memorial to follow in the parish hall with refreshments.

Flowers may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi.