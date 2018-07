July 19, 1966 ~ June 13, 2018

Paul Edward Lastiri was born July 19, 1966 in Alameda California, and passed away on June 13, 2018 in Wasilla, Alaska.

Paul lived in South Lake Tahoe, California until 1996 then moved to Homer, Alaska.

He is survived by his only son Tyler Lastiri of South Lake Tahoe California, also by lifetime girlfriend of 20 years, Jeanne Parker of Wasilla, Alaska, step daughter, June Wing and grandkids Ethan, Jasmine and Alyssa of Wasilla, Alaska.

Paul was an avid fisherman, hiker, and cherished his walks on the beach with Jeanne.

A memorial will be held at a later date.