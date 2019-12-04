Paul Howes March 23, 1962 – November 28, 2019

Paul Howes, 57, loving husband and father of one son, passed away peacefully in his home on November 28, 2019, with his wife and son at his side.

Paul was born in West Covina, CA, March 23, 1962, the son of James Howes and Bertha (Lawton) Howes. When Paul was young, they moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA, where he lived the rest of his life. Paul met his wife in the summer of 1983 on the Timbercove pier on Lake Tahoe where he loved to water ski and hang out carefree with his friends. Paul enjoyed the beautiful background Tahoe provided. In his younger years, he loved to ski fresh powder, ride his quad, camp, boat, catch and release fish, and just live in the moment with his family and friends.

Paul was a second-generation master builder licensed in both CA and NV as a General Contractor and had his Residential Building Inspector license. He enjoyed working outside with other journeyman, crafting homes and telling tall tales while good old Merle Haggard songs played in the background. His hobbies included reading and collecting Four Wheel magazines, watching car shows, collecting classic jeeps and watching pretty much all sports. Paul built his family home in South Lake Tahoe in the late 1990’s and remained focused on raising his beloved son of whom he was always proud to be his father.

He loved animals and always had a dog, the most recent one being a shy Sheltie who followed him around like a shadow waiting patiently for her “special” treats.

Paul was a private man and will be missed by all of us who knew him well.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Julie; his son, Jesse; his sister, Sue; brothers, James and Guy; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

He will be cremated and placed with his mom and dad at The Happy Homestead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please support Barton Hospice who made his passing at home possible. Donations can be sent to: Barton Foundation Applied to Hospice Fund-In memory of Paul Howes 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite 600 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150