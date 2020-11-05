Paula Yturbide
Paula Jean Yturbide
At home with family by her side, Paula Jean Yturbide peacefully passed away on June 25, 2020 at 84 years old. Paula was born in Camas, Washington.
Paula’s family moved to Reno where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas M. Yturbide. They shared over 59 years of marriage before Tom preceded her in death. Paula and Tom are united once again.
Paula is survived by three of her children – Thomas Michael Yturbide Jr. (Sheri), Jennifer Yturbide Carlini (Tod), and Paul Yturbide (Wendy). She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Sarah Yturbide-Leniz, Thomas Michael Yturbide III, Alexander Yturbide, Marissa Yturbide, Olivia Wotman, Natalie Wotman, and Cooper, Matthew, Jackson and Tucker Yturbide; her sister, Lorene Willestoft, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Paul R. Martin and Verla Mae Bobbitt Martin, her husband Tom, their son Christopher Yturbide, and their grandson Timothy Yturbide.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula’s memory may be made to the Northern Nevada American Heart Association, the Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
