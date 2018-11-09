Pete R. Guerrero

1930 ~ 2018

We lost a beloved man, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather on Sunday, November 4, 2018. He was a Lake Tahoe resident.

Pete was born in Pasadena, CA, February 22, 1930 and raised in Santa Monica, CA.

He was a very hard worker and a very dedicated Union man. He worked for Colich Construction in Torrance, CA for many years until he retired to Lake Tahoe.

He loved playing Blackjack and reading the newspaper from front to back everyday.

Pete was a kind and loving man. He loved people and people loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Christine; daughter Rosalie (Dee Dee); granddaughter Krista; grandsons, Brandon, Robert and Brett; great grandchildren, Kristina, Kristiana (Bobbie) and Ezra.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, 15th at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. in South Lake Tahoe at 10 am. Burial will follow at the Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd in South Lake Tahoe.