Rachel Santley-Smith

Provided Photo

Rachel Santley-Smith

November 14, 1985 – October 2, 2020

Rachel Sterling Santley-Smith, 34 years old, of South Lake Tahoe and Orange County, CA, valiantly fought in a courageous crusade against breast cancer. On Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:20am, Rachel earned her wings and was called to Neverland to be among the fairies. “You know the place between sleep and awake where you can still remember dreaming?” That’s where she’ll be. “Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning.” She enchantedly lives on through her loving parents, Linda and Peter Santley, Grandmother Blanche Dennis, Aunt Donna Vano, her devoted husband Eric Smith, brilliant daughter Ivy Smith, stepsister Cora Berezny, and all of her family and friends across the world.

To the staff at Lake Tahoe Community College, you have been a white knight to her and her family in their times of need. Rachel loved being part of your team. She was truly humbled by how much all of you helped take care of her and her family. From the bottoms of our hearts, Thank you!

Rachel’s Celebration of Life will be held October 24, 2020, at the Emerald Bay Bar and Grill, formerly known as Brothers. Location: 888 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 from 2-7pm. Contributions to support the family can be made to Venmo account @Melissa-Jones-552 or in-person to the on-site contribution box at the celebration. We hope all of whom Rachel has touched join us in honoring and celebrating this magnificent woman.