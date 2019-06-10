January 25, 1964 ~ March 22, 2019 Ralph Mathias Langlois, residence of South Lake Tahoe, passed away on March 22, 2019. Ralph was born on January 25, 1964 in Manhattan Beach, California to Hans and Edeltrout Langlois. Ralph graduated from Mira Costa High School in 1982 and went on to get a Degree in Fire from Allan Hancock College. Ralph started his successful fire career in San Luis Obispo working for the City of Morro Bay. He ultimately was hired by USFS in Mammoth, California in 1994 before settling in South Lake Tahoe. Ralph worked for the Big Hill Helitack from 06/02/00 – 11/07/00 and the Redding Hotshots from 4/2/02 – 11/1/02. He continued his career with USFS reaching the rank of Captain of Meeks Bay before retiring after twenty years of service. In addition to his career with USFS Ralph also worked for Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol from 1993-1994 and was a Ski Patrol Supervisor at Heavenly Resort from 1994-2001. Ralph was an avid and accomplished outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, back country skiing, surfing, backpacking, and mountain bike riding. Ralph shared his love of the outdoors with his son. He was a gentle soul who is and will continue to be deeply missed. Ralph is survived by his son Nolan Joseph Langlois of South Lake Tahoe, CA., mother Edeltrout Langlois Castro and stepfather Ted Castro of Carson City, NV, father Hans Langlois of Port Hueneme, CA and brother Mike Langlois and sister-in law Yvette Langlois of Cayucos, CA.