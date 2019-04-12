Ramona Rose Allen
April 12, 2019
10/21/1959 – 2/16/2019
Ramona was the best friend a person could ever have. Dedicated to family, friends and the community. We will remember Ramona Rose Allen fondly and she has left a hole in all the lives she touched. In the likeness of Sally Rand, she was America’s Sweetheart and will be sorely missed.
Ramona is survived by her on – Lennon Rex Allen; Daughter – Aurora Rose Allen; Sister – Rhonda Rinehart; Sister – Christina Doyle
A beautiful life deserves a beautiful celebration. We are celebrating the beautiful life of Romona Rose Allen at the American Legion at 2748 Young St., South Lake Tahoe, 96150, CA, on Wednesday, 17 April from 5pm to 10pm. Join us for a potluck meal and honor the life of Romona Rose Allen. Please bring your favorite dish.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- News analysis: Kings Beach, Pollock Pines among California communities that could be ‘next Paradise’
- UPDATE: Incident involving boulder on US 50 cleared
- Recreational cannabis sales now underway in South Lake Tahoe
- California races to predict which town could be next to burn
- City of South Lake Tahoe receives 21 applications for cannabis businesses