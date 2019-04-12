10/21/1959 – 2/16/2019

Ramona was the best friend a person could ever have. Dedicated to family, friends and the community. We will remember Ramona Rose Allen fondly and she has left a hole in all the lives she touched. In the likeness of Sally Rand, she was America’s Sweetheart and will be sorely missed.

Ramona is survived by her on – Lennon Rex Allen; Daughter – Aurora Rose Allen; Sister – Rhonda Rinehart; Sister – Christina Doyle

A beautiful life deserves a beautiful celebration. We are celebrating the beautiful life of Romona Rose Allen at the American Legion at 2748 Young St., South Lake Tahoe, 96150, CA, on Wednesday, 17 April from 5pm to 10pm. Join us for a potluck meal and honor the life of Romona Rose Allen. Please bring your favorite dish.