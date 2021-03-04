Raymond Brandow

July 26, 1949 – February 6, 2021

Raymond Glen Brandow passed away at the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM February 6th, 2021. Born in Muskegon, Michigan to Dorthea and Glen Brandow. He went to school in Kent City, Michigan, and Raymond graduated from high school in 1967. Although if you ask him he would say with a chuckle, he actually went to the infamous “School of Hard Knocks.” Raymond soon joined the US Marine Corps, where he honorably served his country for two tours and earned the rank of Sergeant in the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, CA during the Vietnam War. Raymond was in the first company withdrawn, and wasted no time starting his civilian life. He returned home on May 21st, 1971, and soon married Joy Markum a little over a week later on May 29th. Later that year, he and Joy ended up moving north to Loyalton, CA. Raymond found work as a Green Chain Puller at the local mill from 1972-1978. During this time, Raymond and Joy had two girls together, Tommi and Shellie Brandow. After Raymond and Joy divorced, he moved to Kings Beach. In 1978, Raymond began working in construction around the Tahoe and Truckee area. In 1985, his daughter Tommi joined him to live in Tahoe Vista and he met Shari Ruthven. In March of 1996, Raymond’s family started growing with the arrival of his grandson, Dakotah Brandow. The two were inseparable from the first moment Raymond held him. He was the first to welcome and hold Dakotah. September of 1996, Shari and Raymond were married at Moon Dunes in Tahoe Vista on a sunny and beautiful Tahoe day. He became the Business Agent for the Carpenters Local in North and South Tahoe in 1996, after working for many years in the trade. He met and made many lifelong friends along the way. In 2007, his granddaughter Elizabeth Weaver was born with Raymond being one of the first to hold her. Later in 2007 and after 29 years in construction, he and Shari had a home built in La Plata, NM and moved there to enjoy their retirement. While there, Raymond formed unbreakable bonds with his neighbors and kept his close relationships with his family. Many loved ones survive Raymond, including his wife Shari, daughters Tommi and Shellie, grandchildren Dakotah and Elizabeth, sister Patsy, brothers Rex/Pam, Roy/Jackie and David. Numerous nieces, great nieces, great great nieces, nephews and great nephews.

Raymond, or Pappa as I knew him, was a man who loved and shared at every opportunity. Pappa was always willing to lend help, whether it was to answer a question or get his tractor over to a neighbor. He would move Heaven and Earth if it would help someone he loved. Pappa also knew how to stand up for himself or others, and people always knew he was watching out for them. He also had a great sense of humor, and loved to tease others. He had the rare quality of being able to tease without hitting a nerve and he would always own up to his mistakes. I consider myself lucky that I had the opportunity to grow up and know Pappa as well as I did. He continues to serve as a role model that we can all strive to be. I know in my heart that Pappa will be watching over all of those he loved. We love you Pappa, and we always will.

His family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Military/Veteran cause. There will be no services scheduled for Raymond per his request.