December 19, 1943 ~ January 13, 2019

Raymond Donald Kope passed away on January 13, 2019, at his winter home in Cathedral City, California, with his wife, Cat, by his side.

Ray was born to Michael Kope and Edith Roskos Kope on December 19, 1943, in Lakewood, Ohio. When he was a young boy, his family left their home in Ohio and headed west to the San Jose, California, area where Ray attended grammar and high schools.

Ray proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force in the early sixties and was stationed in Germany and later at George AFB in Adelanto, California. Upon his discharge, Ray returned to San Jose and became a carpenter. In the early 1970s, Ray and his three brothers moved to South Lake Tahoe where they opened a general construction business, K & I Homes. After many successful years of building new homes, the brothers eventually moved on and Ray remained in South Lake Tahoe performing remodels and repairs.

Ray enjoyed boating and camping on Lake Tahoe, vacationing in Mexico and Hawaii, and attending the Reno Air Races. Other interests include the avid study of World War II and, in recent years, observing wildlife of any species.

Surviving Ray is his wife of 36 years, Cat, and his son and daughter, Michael, of Denver, and Kelly of Yuma. Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Dave, Al and Bob.

Family and friends are invited to attend a casual celebration of Ray’s life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from noon until 3:00 p.m. at 1168 Margaret Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. Lunch and beverages will be served, so please send an email to tahoecat1@gmail.com if you plan to attend.