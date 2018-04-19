A service celebrating Reverend Dr. Roy Irvin Priem's life will take place at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church in South Lake Tahoe at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, 2018. A graveside service will take place at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe on Monday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to both events.

He pastored churches in the eastern half of the country. After moving to Tahoe in 1992, he and his wife Ruth were active members in the Senior Center and Presbyterian Church. A member of the USCGA and Masons, Roy relaxed by sailing, and designing and creating wood art, metal sculptures and furniture for his home and churches.

Rev. Priem earned three master's degrees, a Th.D. and a Nursing Home Administration license. He loved reading, listening to lectures and the educational component of travel.

He is survived by children, whom he loved deeply and was very proud, the Rev. Cynthia A. Priem and Mr. Curtis R. Priem and his wife Cindi; two grandsons, Gabriel and Daniel, and two step-granddaughters, Jennifer and Heather; and many relatives in Minnesota and Iowa.

Letters of memories may be sent to the family at PO Box 587, Fryeburg, ME 04037. Memorials may be given to the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church.

For more information call (207) 256-0516.