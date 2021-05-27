Rex E. McNutt
June 19, 1950 – February 26, 2021
Rex E McNutt our friend lost his fight with a years illness on 2-26-21.
Rex came to So. Tahoe in the mid 70’s. He worked in construction as a carpenter and roofer until 1989 when he went to work for Meeks until June 2020. Rex had so many friends in the 45 years here at the lake. Rex loved being on the lake, cars and motorcycles, and the drag races. He loved partying with his friends. He was well known for his humor and honesty. He is preceded by his dad Merle and mom Virginia. Rex has a niece in So. Cal and cousins Mike McNutt & Dan Meyers in So. Dakota. There will be a small memorial for Rex this Summer. RIP Good Buddy.
Tellaphone – Telegraph – TellARex
