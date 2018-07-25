It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Richard Charles Russell, 7/12/18.

Dad was all about service, joining the Marine Corps in 1960, serving with distinction. Following the Marines he served his community with the Marin county Sheriffs Department, followed by BART Police and then retiring from the El Dorado Sheriffs Department.

His two sons, Rick and Mark and five grand daughters, "Brittney, Megan, Mason, Harper and Ryan, survive him.

A Memorial Service will be held, September 8th, from 1pm-4pm at the Veterans Memorial Hall corner of Curry and 2nd St. Carson City, NV.