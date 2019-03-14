Richard David Padilla

August 7th, 1956 – March 9th, 2019

Richard "Rick" Padilla (62) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 while serving on a medical missions trip with HELPS International in Santa Cruz del Quiches, Guatemala. Richard spent his final days doing what was his passion, serving his Lord by loving people. He had a way of sharing his incredible smile, amazing stories, and booming laughter with those he came in contact with. Richard had just finished morning devotions with the missions team when he had a heart attack and passed from this life to Glory.

Richard was born in Los Angeles, California on August 7th, 1956 to Roman Baca Padilla and Betty Lucille Slater. He was the youngest of four children, Roman, Betty Ann, & Lillian

(Butler Rich) Richard among other things, worked at Harrah's Lake Tahoe for over 40 years. He began working at Harrah's in the Room Service Dept. in the 1970's as a waiter, moved to the Bell Desk in the early 1980's, and was currently working in the Butler Suites from the 1990's to present. He had a way of making close friends whatever the circumstance. He loved beauty in nature, loved to fish, and loved his dogs. He opened his home for many years to those in need by raising numerous foster kids, no matter the severity of the need.

Richard is survived by his brother, Roman Padilla (65), sister, Lillian Padilla Autio (67), numerous nephews and nieces: David, Christopher, and Nick Carlson. Roman Paul, Judah Matthews, and Jesse Padilla. Jeremy Stock, and Heidi Buono, niece Jessica Martin, (foster son) Dominique & Michele Westlake, (foster sons) George Bryant, Honore Hess, and so many more…

He will be so deeply missed. Donations in Richard's name can be made to: HELPS International @ http://www.cascademedicalteam.org

Service to be held on Saturday, March 23rd @ 2 pm Sierra Community Church 1165 Sierra Blvd. South Lake Tahoe CA 96150 530.544.7055 http://www.sierra.church