Richard “Dick” Fores

Richard Bennett “Dick” Fores July 15, 1931 ~ August 23, 2019

Richard Bennett “Dick” Fores, 88, of Gold Run, California passed away in his home on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Dick was born July 15, 1931 in Boise Idaho to Henry Philip (“Harry”) Fores and Edith May Bennett Fores. He grew up in Windsor and Santa Rosa, California and graduated from Santa Rosa High School.

After attending Santa Rosa Junior College and University of Idaho, Moscow, Dick enlisted in the United States Army, served in the First Cavalry Division and participated in extensive combat operations in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

He met his late wife Suzanne Helen (“Jinx” Reynaud) in Santa Rosa and they were married in 1955. They both attended and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. Together, they raised four children in Northern California.

Dick and Jinx were married for fifty (50) years until Jinx passed away from cancer in 2005. In 2011, Dick married and is survived by Jerrilyn (“Jerri”) Schenken.

Dick was passionate about the outdoors. He majored in Forestry at Cal and was a career forester with the United States Forest Service. He was an expert in fire management and subtropical forestry. Later, he started his own business, The Environmental Concern, and continued to provide land management expertise and guidance to local businesses and individuals. He had a gift for bringing diverse people and organizations together to solve problems.

Above all, he loved the woods and was happiest sitting around a campfire solving the problems of the world. He was known to lead his kids and their friends on nature hikes at dawn and he could tell you the name of every tree he saw. (This, paired with how seriously he took fire prevention, may explain why some of the young kids thought he was the original Smoky Bear!) He spent his free time fishing, hiking, camping and skiing. He was always accompanied by a faithful dog – over the years it was Lady, Donner, Danner and, finally, Bella. Dick loved his family and they all inherited his love for the mountains and outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Jerri, his children – Robert Fores (Cindi), Suzanne Fores Cummins, and Michelle Fores Seibel (Jon), 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and his dog Bella. Sadly, his second son, William Fores (Sue) passed away 33 hours before Dick, succumbing to a nine month battle with cancer. He is also survived by Jerri’s children Wes (Lori) and Carrie and 4 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, an organization that works with the Forest Service to conserve forested lands.