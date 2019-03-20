March 27, 1937 ~ March 16, 2019

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Richard (Dick) K. Bell, loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Richard was born on March 27, 1937 in Southern California to Maynard Bell and Ruell Walton. He attended Mt. San Antonio College and USC. He worked as a color separation, pre-press & printing salesman. In 1980, Dick opened his own graphic arts company in Southern California and later in Reno, Nevada.

In 2000, Richard moved to Incline Village, NV. He worked at Diamond Peak Ski Resort as manager of the guest host program and worked several years on the Incline Championship Golf Course as a marshal and loved every minute of it. He had a passion for skiing and golf. He loved spending time at the Lone Eagle Restaurant overlooking beautiful Lake Tahoe watching the sunsets. Richard was an avid Dodgers fan and enjoyed attending and watching games. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit, he was truly a people person. He left a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to have known him. He will be missed dearly!

Dick was preceded in death by his father Maynard and his mother Ruell. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Suzanne, his five children, Rick, Lisa, Jill, Michael and Todd, his sister Mimi Russell, a nephew and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held later this year in Incline Village.